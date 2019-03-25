Happy Birthday, Mr. Trash Wheel: Inner Harbor trash collector to celebrate 5th birthday with party, new beer

Baltimore’s favorite googly-eyed trash collector is half-a-decade old, and his friends are throwing a birthday bash for him.

He’s also getting yet another craft beer named in his honor, which could make him even more googly-eyed than normal, but it’s all for a good cause.

Mr. Trash Wheel’s Classy Trashy Birthday Bashy is set for May 11 at Peabody Heights Brewery, 401 E. 30th St. And in honor of his aging milestone, the brewery will be introducing its third craft beer named for him, Mr. Trash Wheel’s Solar Power Sour.

Mr. Trash Wheel himself, presumably busy at his job of ridding the Inner Harbor of as much trash as possible, was unavailable for comment, But his steward, Adam Lindquist, president of the Inner Harbor Initiative, was sure he appreciates all the fuss.

“With five years of churning under his belt, Mr. Trash Wheel has amassed an incredibly dedicated fan base, which has helped to spread Healthy Harbor’s mission and bring Baltimore’s trash issue into the public eye,” Lindquist said in a press release.

The bashy, to run from 7 p.m.-10 p.m., will include all-you-can-drink beer and a commemorative pint glass, as well as live music, party games — including “Pin the googly eyes on the trash wheel,” for which everyone should start practicing — and a food truck.Tickets are $30-$40 and may be purchased online at the Waterfront Partnership website.

Mr. Trash Wheel’s Solar Power Sour, which will make its debut at the bashy, is a gose beer brewed with salt, coriander, lemon peel and sweet orange peel, with an ABV (alcohol by volume) of 5 percent. “It’s tart but not overwhelming, perfect for a hot summer day,” said Edward O’Keefe, director of marketing at Peabody Heights.

The new brew will be sold in cans, in both six-packs and 24-can cases. It will also be available by the pint in Peabody Heights’ taproom. A portion of the proceeds from every beer sold will be donated to the Healthy Harbor Initiative.

The googly-eyed public servant, who has removed more than 1,119 tons of trash from the Inner Harbor since being launched in May 2014, has since recruited two members of his family into the service of keeping Baltimore’s waters clean. Professor Trash Wheel signed on in December 2016, with Captain Trash Wheel joining the ranks in June 2018.

The Trash Wheel family has had two previous Peabody Heights brews named for them — Mr. Trash Wheel’s Lost Python Ale in 2017, and Professor Trash Wheel Blinded Me Wit Science in 2018.

Even with all the planned celebrating, however, Mr. Trash Wheel couldn’t help but remind everyone of his green mission.

“Mr. Trash Wheel recently ate one of his own cans, and let’s just say he wasn’t thrilled about it,” Lindquist said. “Healthy Harbor encourages everyone to drink responsibly and that includes recycling, too.”

ckaltenbach@baltsun.com

twitter.com/chriskaltsun