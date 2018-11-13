Baltimore native Tracie Thoms to perform modern version of 'Antigone' at UMD

Baltimore native and “Rent” actress Tracie Thoms will return to Maryland this month to perform in a theater production that fuses a 5th-century tragedy with modern day issues of race and injustice at the University of Maryland’s Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center.

Thoms will perform as Antigone in “Antigone in Ferguson,” a production by Theater of War Productions that will combine dramatic readings fromSophocles’ “Antigone;” a live choral music performed by police officers, activists, youth, teachers, and citizens from St. Louis, Mo. and New York City; and community discussions, according to the production’s website.

The piece was created in 2014 after the death of Michael Brown, an unarmed African-American teenager in Ferguson, Mo., who was fatally shot by a police officer, and draws comparisons between the treatment of “Antigone” character Polynices’ body, which the king demanded not be mourned nor buried, and Brown’s body, which was left on the street for hours after his death.

