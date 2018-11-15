Where to volunteer and donate in Baltimore this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a holiday often marked by selflessness and giving. Every year provides a range of opportunities to do just that. Here’s a list of places to volunteer and donate that can make someone’s holiday that much better.

Bea Gaddy Family Centers will be hosting a series of one-time volunteer opportunities to prepare and assist with their 37th annual Thanksgiving Dinner:

Drivers are needed for pickups from 6 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 22). Sponsors and volunteers ages 12 and up are needed to help on Thanksgiving Day. Available shifts are from 6 a.m.-8 a.m. or noon-5 p.m. Volunteers must purchase a special band, which will act as a donation and will allow them to participate in the volunteer festivities. Patterson Park Recreation Center, 2601 E. Baltimore Street.

Drivers and volunteers will also be needed to help clean and pack things up during the center’s Thanksgiving Recovery event, which will be held Nov. 23, post-Thanksgiving, from 9 a.m.-noon at Bea Gaddy Family Centers, 425 N. Chester Street. Volunteers might be needed at a different location.

For more information or to sign up for volunteering, visit bea-gaddy.org

Live! Casino & Hotel donated around 3,000 pounds of turkeys to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank in Crownsville for the coming Tuesday Thanksgiving holiday. Live! Casino & Hotel donated around 3,000 pounds of turkeys to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank in Crownsville for the coming Tuesday Thanksgiving holiday. SEE MORE VIDEOS

Social and service organization CityFam and Goodwill will serve Thanksgiving dinner to around 3,000 people with disabilities or special needs on Nov. 21. They are looking for 100 volunteers, ages 8 and up, to help serve meals from 10:45 a.m.-3 p.m. at Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W Pratt St. All volunteers under the age of 18 must be supervised by an adult. The deadline to register is noon on Nov. 18. Register on Eventbrite.

Building Our Nation’s Daughters, or BOND, an organization that provides assistance and mentors to single mothers, needs volunteers for their fourth annual Thanksgiving Dinner Basket Drive hosted for single-parent families in Baltimore. People interested in helping can:

Donate canned goods and nonperishables to Miller’s Court Lobby (2601 N. Howard St.); the BOND Office Lobby (1406 Eutaw Place) or Touchpoint Mondawmin (2401 Liberty Heights Ave., Suite 2730) between the hours of 9 a.m.-5 p.m. until Nov. 17. Items accepted include canned string beans, corn, cranberries, sweet potatoes, pumpkin pie mix, gravy, sauerkraut, and canned fruit. Boxed mashed potatoes, macaroni & cheese, instant pudding mix, stuffing mix, vanilla wafers, rice, brownie mix, corn muffin mix, seasonal spices are also needed. Those interested in being a collection site or seeking more information can email ateiragriffin@gmail.com.

Volunteers are needed Sunday (Nov. 18) from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. to sort donated items and pack baskets for deliveries and pick-ups; and from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. to drive, deliver or distribute baskets. All adult volunteers must register via Eventbrite, and drivers and runners must sign a waiver. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Housing program and shelter Sarah’s House is set for volunteers this year, but they are still in need of in-kind donations, including turkeys; twin-sized beds; socks, underwear, and sweatshirts for adults; towels and washcloths. Donations can be made at the location: 2901 Druid Park Dr., # A100. For more information, visit catholiccharities-md.org/sarahs-house.

