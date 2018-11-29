Amy Schumer show at Hippodrome postponed

Amy Schumer’s latest homecoming is going to have to wait.

The comedian and Towson University alum’s show, set for Friday at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center at the Hippodrome, has been postponed. No make-up date has been announced.

“Due to illness, the Amy Schumer performance originally scheduled for Friday, November 30 at 8:00pm has been postponed,” reads a notice posted Thursday to the Hippodrome’s website. A new date will be announced “as soon as possible,” it said.

Tickets for Friday’s show will be honored on the new date, according to the website. Refunds, if desired, are available where the tickets were purchased.

On Wednesday, Schumer, who announced in October that she was pregnant, took to Instagram to say that she would be canceling some dates on her current tour. “I love doing stand-up more than anything and I hate canceling shows,” she wrote. “I have to postpone some shows until I feel human again.

“I will make up these dates and we will have a great time,” she promised.

Earlier this month, Schumer had to cancel a Dallas show after being hospitalized with acute morning sickness. “Everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story,” she posted on Instagram.

