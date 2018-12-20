Champagne to go: Sagamore Pendry Baltimore to debut bubbly vending machine on New Year's Eve

T’is the season to pop some bottles, and now you can do so with convenience.
Sagamore Pendry Baltimore will debut its own Möet & Chandon champagne vending machine on National Champagne Day, which falls on New Year’s Eve, according to a recent release.
The vending machine, to be located in the Sagamore Pendry’s open-air courtyard in Fells Point, is the first of its kind in the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan area and only one of 12 champagne vending machines in the country. It will be filled with 320 splits of Möet & Chandon Brut and Rosé. But there’s a catch — the machine only accepts Möet & Chandon tokens, which are available at the hotel’s reception, The Cannon Room and the Rec Pier Chop House’s bar for $25.
The Sagamore Pendry Baltimore, recently named America’s No. 1 hotel by Conde Nast readers, has also hidden three special “golden bottles,” with prizes attached, including either a complimentary dinner for two at the hotel’s Rec Pier Chop House restaurant or the grand prize of a two-night stay at the hotel. Guests can try their luck by purchasing a Möet bottle from the machine using the designated tokens.
