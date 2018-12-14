Rolling Stone names Baltimore's Ottobar one of '10 Best Live Music Venues in America'

In a recent article, music and entertainment magazine Rolling Stone did the difficult job of narrowing down hundreds of live music venues and clubs in the country to the 10 best, and a Baltimore music venue made the cut.

Alongside other noteworthy music venues like Austin’s Stubbs, Nashville, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Washington, D.C.’s 9:30 Club, and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, Charles Village’s Ottobar made the Stone’s “10 Best Live Music Venues in America” Writer Sarah Grant described the “dingy-yet-beloved rock club” which has provided unforgettable nights filled with acts, including “hometown heroes” like Animal Collective and Beach House and international headliners like the White Stripes for more than 20 years.

Bathroom graffiti, also known as latrinalia, includes some of the most quirky and unique messages.

“Because its small stage is elevated, anywhere you stand feels like the front row,” Grant writes. “… and more often than not local legend John Waters is in the back, presiding over the party pit. … For a prolific arts city that’s teeming with talent yet constantly recovering from DIY space crackdowns, transient student populations, and the like, Ottobar offers much more than consistent live music. It’s become an important community pillar, a home base and an undeniable hidden gem of the I-95 tour circuit.”

The club, which opened in downtown 1997 and moved to its current location in the 2500 block of North Howard St., will eventually undergo some changes.

Officials with the concert venue and bar announced in a social media post last month that owners planned to hand the reins over to a new group in 2019.

The business, according to the listing broker Adam Meissner, will continue to operate until the right buyer is found.

Baltimore Sun reporter Lillian Reed contributed to this article.

CAPTION Dirt bike riders were seen zipping down North Monroe Street in West Baltimore and popping wheelies Tuesday while filming a movie scene. Based on a casting call posted to the Maryland Film Office’s website , it appears the “ride scenes” were shot for the feature film “Charm City,” alternately called “12 O’Clock Boys.” The film will reportedly be executive produced by Will Smith and is based on the 2013 documentary “12 O’Clock Boys” directed by Maryland Institute College of Art alum Lotfy Nathan. Dirt bike riders were seen zipping down North Monroe Street in West Baltimore and popping wheelies Tuesday while filming a movie scene. Based on a casting call posted to the Maryland Film Office’s website , it appears the “ride scenes” were shot for the feature film “Charm City,” alternately called “12 O’Clock Boys.” The film will reportedly be executive produced by Will Smith and is based on the 2013 documentary “12 O’Clock Boys” directed by Maryland Institute College of Art alum Lotfy Nathan. CAPTION Highlights from the True Laurels showcase of Baltimore-based rappers at the Trillectro music festival. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) Highlights from the True Laurels showcase of Baltimore-based rappers at the Trillectro music festival. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video)

bbritto@baltsun.com

twitter.com/brittanybritto

BEST OF BALTIMORE INSIDER

Hold up, 'Hon': Baltimore's black vernacular youthful, dynamic if less recognized than 'Bawlmerese'

'Step' dance documentary is out to change the world's view of Baltimore

Drake dined at Azumi, requested new Jay-Z album be played on speakers