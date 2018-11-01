Baltimore Insider Baltimore celebrity news and notes on Maryland personalities and politics
Toddler in awe of Michelle Obama portrait dresses up as the former First Lady for Halloween

Brittany Britto
Toddler Parker Curry stole hearts — including Michelle Obama’s — earlier this year after a picture of her went viral. In it, Parker — mouth agape — stood staring at Baltimore-based artist Amy Sherald’s portrait of the former first lady in the National Portrait Gallery. Now, Parker is back at it again.

Parker dressed up as Obama for Halloween, sporting a white dress, with black, pink and yellow accents, similar to the dress Obama wore for the famous portrait.

A picture of Curry posed like Obama in front of a gray background, with the caption, “Can you guess who I am?” has gone viral, garnering more than 100,000 likes after a retweet from Mrs. Obama, herself.

“You nailed the look, Parker! I love it!!!,” Obama wrote.

The two met earlier this year and had a dance party after Obama saw the original photo of Parker, then just 2, admiring her portrait.

bbritto@baltsun.com

twitter.com/brittanybritto

