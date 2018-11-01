Toddler in awe of Michelle Obama portrait dresses up as the former First Lady for Halloween

Toddler Parker Curry stole hearts — including Michelle Obama’s — earlier this year after a picture of her went viral. In it, Parker — mouth agape — stood staring at Baltimore-based artist Amy Sherald’s portrait of the former first lady in the National Portrait Gallery. Now, Parker is back at it again.
Parker dressed up as Obama for Halloween, sporting a white dress, with black, pink and yellow accents, similar to the dress Obama wore for the famous portrait.
A picture of Curry posed like Obama in front of a gray background, with the caption, “Can you guess who I am?” has gone viral, garnering more than 100,000 likes after a retweet from Mrs. Obama, herself.
“You nailed the look, Parker! I love it!!!,” Obama wrote.
The two met earlier this year and had a dance party after Obama saw the original photo of Parker, then just 2, admiring her portrait.