Owings Mills teen wins second place, $50,000 in 'Jeopardy's' Teen Tournament

Emma Arnold, the Owings Mills teen who participated in Jeopardy’s Teen Tournament this month, won second place in the TV competition and received $50,000 as a prize. The final rounds of the tournament aired Nov. 19 and 20.

Claire Sattler, a 17-year-old senior from Bonita Springs, Fla., won the first-place grand prize of $100,000, while Maya Wright, a senior from Peachtree City, Ga., finished third and collected $25,000.

Emma, a high school junior who is homeschooled, said she didn’t expect an all-female final in the two-week TV trivia competition, which kicked off Nov. 7 with 15 participants between the ages of 14 and 17.

“It was a big surprise we all ended up together,” Emma said in a statement. “We actually spent a lot of time together while the quarterfinals were being taped. We had lunch at the same table, and Claire and I were sitting next to each other while we watched the rest of the games. In the end, it was like playing with your sisters or girlfriends.”

Emma said that she plans to use her winnings to pursue her dream of becoming a writer.

“Who knows, maybe I’ll invest it,” she said. “I have already pre-spent $300 of it on new ice skates.”

