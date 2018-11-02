Owings Mills teen to compete in Jeopardy's 'Teen Tournament' Wednesday

Generation Z will try their luck at their own rendition of Jeopardy next week, and an Owings Mills resident is in the running for bragging rights and a grand prize.
High school junior Emma Arnold, who is home-schooled, will compete in Jeopardy’s Teen Tournament, a two-week trivia event hosted for students between the ages of 14 and 17.
Fifteen students will participate in hopes of winning $100,000.
Emma will kick off the tournament on Nov. 7, facing off against Anish Maddipoti, a high school junior from Austin, Texas, and Maya Wright, a senior high school student from Peachtree City, Ga.
Tune in at 7 p.m. Wednesday on WBFF-TV Fox 45. For more information, go to jeopardy.com.
