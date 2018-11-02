Baltimore Insider Baltimore celebrity news and notes on Maryland personalities and politics
Lifestyle Baltimore Insider

Owings Mills teen to compete in Jeopardy's 'Teen Tournament' Wednesday

Brittany Britto
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

Generation Z will try their luck at their own rendition of Jeopardy next week, and an Owings Mills resident is in the running for bragging rights and a grand prize.

High school junior Emma Arnold, who is home-schooled, will compete in Jeopardy’s Teen Tournament, a two-week trivia event hosted for students between the ages of 14 and 17.

Fifteen students will participate in hopes of winning $100,000.

Emma will kick off the tournament on Nov. 7, facing off against Anish Maddipoti, a high school junior from Austin, Texas, and Maya Wright, a senior high school student from Peachtree City, Ga.

Tune in at 7 p.m. Wednesday on WBFF-TV Fox 45. For more information, go to jeopardy.com.

bbritto@baltsun.com

twitter.com/brittanybritto

BEST OF BALTIMORE INSIDER

Hold up, 'Hon': Baltimore's black vernacular youthful, dynamic if less recognized than 'Bawlmerese'

'Step' dance documentary is out to change the world's view of Baltimore

Drake dined at Azumi, requested new Jay-Z album be played on speakers

Copyright © 2018, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
55°