How 'bout dem Ducks? Baltimore Councilman Ryan Dorsey spots man in O's cap in Tokyo. O's fan? Not quite.

If it looks like an Oriole and shows up on a baseball cap like an Oriole, then it must be a… duck?

In Tokyo, apparently.

Baltimore City District 3 Councilman Ryan Dorsey, riding a train on a recent trip to Tokyo and spying a man wearing an Orioles baseball cap, did what any proud Baltimorean would do. He approached the man and asked, “How ’bout dem O’s?”

The man’s response, as Dorsey wrote in a May 17 Twitter post, wasn’t exactly what one would expect. But then again, if the man had gone into a harangue about why the O’s didn’t keep Adam Jones or expressed frustration over the rebuilding process, Dorsey might not have been inspired to record the conversation on Twitter.

“Very dryly,” the councilman wrote in his tweet, “he responded in a German accent, ‘Oh. I see. It’s because of the, uh [points at hat]. I just like the duck. I think it’s cool.’”

Of course the Oriole bird is cool; a few years back, a survey listed the O’s logo as among the best in the majors. But who knew its coolness transcended continents, cultures and even species?

Dorsey, who is still in Tokyo, did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment from The Baltimore Sun.

