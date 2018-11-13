Timonium-based Michele’s Granola to be sold at Whole Foods stores across the country

Timonium-based Michele’s Granola has landed a national distribution deal with Whole Foods, which will sell its handmade granola at more than 350 stores locations across 28 states, according to a recent release.

This will also mark the first time that the granola company, which has partnered with Whole Foods for more than a decade within the region, has distributed on the west coast.

“Whole Foods Market has been a big supporter of my company from our earliest days, and I’m grateful and excited to build on our partnership by distributing our granola into new regions,” said founder Michele Tsucalas in a statement.

The company stated that Tsucalas will also hire more employees to join her 40-person staff, which makes, bakes, packages and distributes the granola by hand.

