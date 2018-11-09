New Arizona mansion linked to Michael Phelps

It appears Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps has traded his former Arizona home for a new $10,000-square-foot mansion nearby.

Built in 2017, the mansion sits on nearly two acres of land in the Phoenix suburb of Paradise Valley, where Phelps and his family settled in 2016. It has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, and features a ton of recreational spaces, including a barbecue area, hot tub, sauna, wet bar and pool, according to real estate website Zillow.

It’s likely that Phelps and his wife, former Miss California USA Nicole Johnson, wanted more space for their growing family. They welcomed their second son, Beckett, on Feb. 12. Boomer, their oldest son, turned 2 in May.

Phelps’ agent Drew Johnson did not immediately return The Baltimore Sun’s requests for comment.

The home was purchased in March by Paradise Valley II, LLC, which is associated with Phelps’ former homes on property and corporation records.

Earlier this month, Paradise Valley II sold what was reported to be Phelps’ previous home, also in Paradise Valley, for $3.5 million. The five-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom house sits on nearly an acre of land near Camelback Mountain and features four fireplaces, a storage room for 350 bottles of wine and a pool.

The 6,000-square-foot home was purchased for more than $2.5 million around two years ago, before Phelps won winning his 28th Olympic medal in Rio — making him the most decorated Olympian of all time. The home was listed at an asking price of $4.125 million in June on Redfin.com but sold to Nevada-based investment company Allegro Ventures, Inc. on Nov. 1 for around 15 percent less, according to property tax records.

Before he bought his Arizona pad, Phelps was linked to a townhouse in Baltimore’s Canton neighborhood. The three-bedroom home on South Curley Street offered more than 5,000 square feet of living space, a rooftop terrace and a five-car garage. It was sold for $960,000 in July 2016.

Baltimore Sun reporters Doug Donovan and Edward Lee contributed to this article.

