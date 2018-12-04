Lyft names Max's Taphouse, Horseshoe Casino among Baltimore's most popular 2018 destinations

We’ve cheered for the Grammys and celebrated the Emmys. Now we can applaud the local winners of the Lyfties, the list of the most popular destinations in Baltimore in 2018 by users of the popular transportation service Lyft.
This is the fourth year that the company has released its most frequently requested drop-off points in some 45 U.S. cities. This year, the categories expanded to include gyms, concert venues and taverns.
“Lyft helps Baltimore residents experience and connect with their city in new and interesting ways,” Lyft Baltimore market manager Mike Heslin said in a news release. “The Lyfties are a way for us to recognize the places that truly make Baltimore unique.”
The winners for the 2018 Lyftie Awards in Baltimore are:
Most Visited Bar: Max’s Taphouse
Most Popular Concert Venue: Royal Farm Arena
Most Visited Restaurant for Brunch: Barcocina
Most Visited Restaurant for Late Night: The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille Towson location
Most Visited Fitness Studio or Gym: ThePlanet Fitness Inner Harbor location
Most Visited Late Night Neighborhood: Uptown Towson
Only In Baltimore: Horseshoe Baltimore Maryland Casino