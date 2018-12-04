Lyft names Max's Taphouse, Horseshoe Casino among Baltimore's most popular 2018 destinations

We’ve cheered for the Grammys and celebrated the Emmys. Now we can applaud the local winners of the Lyfties, the list of the most popular destinations in Baltimore in 2018 by users of the popular transportation service Lyft.

This is the fourth year that the company has released its most frequently requested drop-off points in some 45 U.S. cities. This year, the categories expanded to include gyms, concert venues and taverns.

“Lyft helps Baltimore residents experience and connect with their city in new and interesting ways,” Lyft Baltimore market manager Mike Heslin said in a news release. “The Lyfties are a way for us to recognize the places that truly make Baltimore unique.”

The winners for the 2018 Lyftie Awards in Baltimore are:

Most Visited Bar: Max’s Taphouse

Max’s Taphouse Most Popular Concert Venue: Royal Farm Arena

Royal Farm Arena Most Visited Restaurant for Brunch: Barcocina

Barcocina Most Visited Restaurant for Late Night: The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille Towson location

The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille Towson location Most Visited Fitness Studio or Gym: The Planet Fitness Inner Harbor location

The Planet Fitness Inner Harbor location Most Visited Late Night Neighborhood: Uptown Towson

Uptown Towson Only In Baltimore: Horseshoe Baltimore Maryland Casino

CAPTION Dirt bike riders were seen zipping down North Monroe Street in West Baltimore and popping wheelies Tuesday while filming a movie scene. Based on a casting call posted to the Maryland Film Office’s website, it appears the “ride scenes” were shot for the feature film “Charm City,” alternately called “12 O’Clock Boys.” The film will reportedly be executive produced by Will Smith and is based on the 2013 documentary “12 O’Clock Boys” directed by Maryland Institute College of Art alum Lotfy Nathan. Dirt bike riders were seen zipping down North Monroe Street in West Baltimore and popping wheelies Tuesday while filming a movie scene. Based on a casting call posted to the Maryland Film Office’s website, it appears the “ride scenes” were shot for the feature film “Charm City,” alternately called “12 O’Clock Boys.” The film will reportedly be executive produced by Will Smith and is based on the 2013 documentary “12 O’Clock Boys” directed by Maryland Institute College of Art alum Lotfy Nathan. CAPTION Highlights from the True Laurels showcase of Baltimore-based rappers at the Trillectro music festival. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) Highlights from the True Laurels showcase of Baltimore-based rappers at the Trillectro music festival. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video)

mmccauley@baltsun.com

twitter.com/mcmccauley