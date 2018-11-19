Owings Mills teen to compete in Jeopardy's 'Teen Tournament' finals this week

Owings Mills teen Emma Arnold will compete in the final rounds of Jeopardy’s Teen Tournament, according to the game show website.

Emma, who is homeschooled, appeared in the first episode of the two-week trivia event, which kicked off on Nov. 7, with 15 students between the ages of 14 and 17 competing for the grand prize of $100,000. She advanced to the semi-finals, and this week, Emma will compete in the final rounds on Monday and Tuesday against Claire Sattler, a high school senior of Bonita Springs, Fl., and Maya Wright, a high school senior of Peachtree City, Ga.

Tune in at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday on WBFF-TV Fox 45. For more information, go to jeopardy.com.

