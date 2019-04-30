Tickets for 'Hamilton,' coming soon to Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre, will go on sale May 9

“Hamilton” fans, start your engines!

Tickets for the Baltimore engagement of the epically popular play, set for June 25-July 21 at the Hippodrome, go on sale May 9. But if you’re one of the desperate many hoping to score seats for what will assuredly be the hottest ticket in town, you need to start getting ready right away.

Those who want tickets will need to register before 11:59 p.m. May 6 (it’s free) with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. Those who have registered will be notified on May 8 via email whether they will have the chance to purchase up to four tickets.

Tickets will be available at prices ranging from $81.50-$450.50. Season subscribers to the Hippodrome have already had tickets made available to them.

A limited number of tickets will also go on sale at the Hippodrome box office, 12 N. Eutaw St., beginning at 11 a.m. on May 9. Determined fans may want to pitch their tents on the sidewalk now.

“Hamilton,” with book and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, tells the story, in song, of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, including his work with George Washington, his disagreements with Thomas Jefferson and his fatal duel with Aaron Burr. It premiered in New York City in 2015; the following year, it won 11 Tonys (out of a record 16 nominations), including Best Musical. It has also won a Pulitizer Prize and been awarded a Kennedy Center honor.

