BSO, Lewis Museum, Germano's offering deals to federal employees this week because of government shutdown

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is offering federal employees, many of whom are not receiving paychecks because of the ongoing government shutdown, free tickets to its performances this week.
Federal employees with a valid government ID can get free tickets to Thursday’s 8 p.m. performance of Olivier Messiaen’s “Turangalîla-symphonie” at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, or to Sunday’s 3 p.m. performance at North Bethesda’s Music Center at Strathmore.
In addition, free tickets are also available for the BSO’s Off the Cuff performances of the piece, which include commentary from music director Marin Alsop and a post-concert Q&A. Off the Cuff concerts are set for 8:15 p.m. Friday at the Music Center at Strathmore and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Meyerhoff.
Free tickets may be obtained at the box office. bsomusic.org.
And the BSO isn’t the only local institution offering furloughed federal workers a break. The Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture is offering free admission to federal workers Wednesdays-Sundays for the duration of the shutdown; each federal ID will get a group of up to four people into the museum. lewismuseum.org.
And Germano’s Piattini in Little Italy is offering federal workers 20 percent off their food bill until the shutdown ends. germanospiattini.com.