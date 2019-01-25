New web series from Ellen DeGeneres puts spotlight on Baltimore drumming duo A1 Chops

They’ve got quick beats, slick dance moves and now — Ellen DeGeneres’ backing and internet following.

After performing an impressive drumming and dancing routine on DeGeneres’ talk show in September, the two Baltimore drummers, Timothy Fletcher and Malik Perry, will appear in an original digital series called “The Build Up.” The series will launch on DeGeneres’ ellentube website and YouTube channel.

The YouTube channel comes with over 30 million built-in subscribers.

“The Build Up” highlights the service work of Fletcher and Perry, also known as A1 Chops, who will help rebuild areas of Baltimore with the assistance from construction experts and cousins Anthony Carrino and John Colaneri. In this six-part web series, Fletcher and Perry will renovate a new music room for their former high school, help erect a mural for their community center and show off a new routine on the M & T Bank Stadium field at a Baltimore Ravens game.

Created by Ellen Digital Network in partnership with Chevy, the series was first announced on a Nov. 8 episode of DeGeneres’ talk show. “The Build Up” premieres Wednesday.