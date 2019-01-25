New web series from Ellen DeGeneres puts spotlight on Baltimore drumming duo A1 Chops

The YouTube channel comes with over 30 million built-in subscribers.
“The Build Up” highlights the service work of Fletcher and Perry, also known as A1 Chops, who will help rebuild areas of Baltimore with the assistance from construction experts and cousins Anthony Carrino and John Colaneri. In this six-part web series, Fletcher and Perry will renovate a new music room for their former high school, help erect a mural for their community center and show off a new routine on the M & T Bank Stadium field at a Baltimore Ravens game.
Created by Ellen Digital Network in partnership with Chevy, the series was first announced on a Nov. 8 episode of DeGeneres’ talk show. “The Build Up” premieres Wednesday.