Baltimore dirt bike rider Chino Braxton auctions custom bike to benefit local STEM program B-360

Local dirt bike rider Pacino “Chino” Braxton, known for his daring dirt bike tricks, is donating his custom bike for a good cause.

Braxton, who is an influencer for Under Armour and has landed a role in the awaited dirt bike movie produced by Will Smith and filmed here in Baltimore, is auctioning off his bike to benefit B-360. B-360 is a local program that aims to educate and attract more students to science, technology, engineering and mathematics — or STEM — using dirt bike culture while also aiming to help the community be safer and come to solutions when it comes to dirt biking, which is outlawed in the city.

Braxton’s bike — rose gold, white and black in color — is a 2014 Kawasaki KX250F, which was customized by local auto parts shop No Limit. The bike, valued at $8,000, features Braxton’s nickname, “Chino,” and the words “Roc Nation.” The current bidding price, listed on CharityBuzz, is $3,700 and has six bidders since Nov. 27.

Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill, a friend of Braxton who signed him to his company when the biker was a teenager, also promoted the auction on Facebook, urging people to bid.

Braxton, known as the face of Baltimore’s dirt biking scene, has made a comeback of sorts since 2016, when he was shot in the head twice in a drive-by incident and lost his friend, local rapper Lor Scoota, and his brother Trayvon “Truz” Lee just months later to gun violence. Braxton left for California soon after, losing sponsorships, but made a comeback earlier this year when he landed campaigns for international skateboarding and clothing brand Supreme and Under Armour and signed to Jay Z’s company Roc Nation for management.

CAPTION Dirt bike riders were seen zipping down North Monroe Street in West Baltimore and popping wheelies Tuesday while filming a movie scene. Based on a casting call posted to the Maryland Film Office’s website, it appears the “ride scenes” were shot for the feature film “Charm City,” alternately called “12 O’Clock Boys.” The film will reportedly be executive produced by Will Smith and is based on the 2013 documentary “12 O’Clock Boys” directed by Maryland Institute College of Art alum Lotfy Nathan. Dirt bike riders were seen zipping down North Monroe Street in West Baltimore and popping wheelies Tuesday while filming a movie scene. Based on a casting call posted to the Maryland Film Office’s website, it appears the “ride scenes” were shot for the feature film “Charm City,” alternately called “12 O’Clock Boys.” The film will reportedly be executive produced by Will Smith and is based on the 2013 documentary “12 O’Clock Boys” directed by Maryland Institute College of Art alum Lotfy Nathan. CAPTION Highlights from the True Laurels showcase of Baltimore-based rappers at the Trillectro music festival. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) Highlights from the True Laurels showcase of Baltimore-based rappers at the Trillectro music festival. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video)

