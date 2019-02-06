'The Big Baltimore Kite Fest' kicks off in Patterson Park this spring

A lovely day in the park packed with as much color — and as many kites — as possible.

That’s the goal behind ‘The Big Baltimore Kite Fest,” a new community festival slated for March 30 in Patterson Park. Created in a partnership between Baltimore’s Creative Alliance and Friends of Patterson Park, the event seeks to bring together the city’s myriad cultures through a visual kite display.

“We want it to feel sweet and beautiful,” said Heather Keating, a spokeswoman for Creative Alliance. “We’re excited to add this element to Baltimore.”

Keating said Baltimore’s kite festival will feature a make-your-own-kite station, music, food and other family-friendly activities that will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The event will also host a “Will it Fly?” competition for participants to craft non-traditional kites.

The free festival runs from noon to 4 p.m. Guests are welcome to pack picnic blankets.