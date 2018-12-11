DVD rental store Beyond Video to open in Baltimore Friday

Baltimore will be getting back into the movie rental game this weekend.

Beyond Video, a non-profit movie-rental store that’s been years in the making, will have its “soft opening” on Friday, organizers announced on their Facebook page this week. The non-profit, housed in a former record store on Howard Street, will offer movies for a monthly membership fee of $12-$20. Depending on which plan they choose, members will be able to borrow up to six titles at a time, with no additional fees. New releases may be kept up to seven days, other films for 14 days.

The store’s collection includes more than 10,000 DVDs and videotapes, according to the post. The store also has a wish list of hundreds of titles it would like to have donated, ranging from Romanian director Cristian Mungiu’s 2007 “4 Months, 3 Weeks, and 2 Days” to director Sam Pillsbury’s 1991 “Zandalee,” starring Nicolas Cage and Judge Reinhold.

Beyond Video is being run as a non-profit, with plans for all revenue to be funneled back into the business.

Baltimore has been without a video-rental store since Video Americain on Cold Spring Lane shut its doors in 2014. Although many movie titles, both old and new, are available on Netflix and other streaming services, many aren’t, especially when it comes to older titles and foreign films. In addition to making more movies available, the people responsible for Beyond Video say they want to bring back the personal touch of the rental store, where cineastes can gather and talk film, and where knowledgeable staff can offer suggestions on what to watch.

“What we’re banking on is that people want that experience,” filmmaker Joe Tropea, one of many volunteers working on Beyond Video, told The Sun in March. “Do they want to be able to come in, see stuff and be able to have conversations with living humans about what they might be interested in? That’s stuff that the online experience just can’t provide.”

Located at 2545 N. Howard St., the store will be open from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Sunday, with expanded hours planned to start in January.

CAPTION Dirt bike riders were seen zipping down North Monroe Street in West Baltimore and popping wheelies Tuesday while filming a movie scene. Based on a casting call posted to the Maryland Film Office’s website, it appears the “ride scenes” were shot for the feature film “Charm City,” alternately called “12 O’Clock Boys.” The film will reportedly be executive produced by Will Smith and is based on the 2013 documentary “12 O’Clock Boys” directed by Maryland Institute College of Art alum Lotfy Nathan. Dirt bike riders were seen zipping down North Monroe Street in West Baltimore and popping wheelies Tuesday while filming a movie scene. Based on a casting call posted to the Maryland Film Office’s website, it appears the “ride scenes” were shot for the feature film “Charm City,” alternately called “12 O’Clock Boys.” The film will reportedly be executive produced by Will Smith and is based on the 2013 documentary “12 O’Clock Boys” directed by Maryland Institute College of Art alum Lotfy Nathan. CAPTION Highlights from the True Laurels showcase of Baltimore-based rappers at the Trillectro music festival. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) Highlights from the True Laurels showcase of Baltimore-based rappers at the Trillectro music festival. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video)

ckaltenbach@baltsun.com

twitter.com/chriskaltsun