Get away fast: Short trips from Baltimore you can take now

If home is not where you want to spend the rest of your holiday break, don’t feel guilty or burdened — it’s possible to embark on a getaway without hopping on a plane or traveling too far from the Baltimore area. Many of the best Christmas towns, holiday celebrations and breathtaking displays are located within the Mid-Atlantic region, requiring less than a four-hour drive — and it’s not too late to catch the seasonal attractions.

Whether you’re in it for the Christmas lights, the cozy ambiance of a small town or the adventure, here are some destinations worth the short trip:

Christmas City in Bethlehem, Pa.

In Bethlehem, Pa., which was given its name on Christmas Eve in 1741, the residents go above and beyond for the holidays, so much so that it’s been dubbed “Christmas City.” The town hosts a variety of holiday-themed tours and events throughout the winter season and features a robust German-inspired Christmas market. If you choose Christmas City as your holiday destination this year, here are a few events worth checking out:

Explore the city at night with a bus tour, hosted by a certified guide in period dress, who will clue you in on the town’s holiday traditions, past and present, and its historical highlights and hotspots, including the famous Bethlehem Star atop South Mountain. Open through Dec. 30. 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday-Sunday.

Tourists can see the brilliance of the town’s Christmas lights and its trees in the Trees of Historic Bethlehem display, which features decorated trees, ornaments, and artwork at four different historic sites. The locations include the 1810 Goundie House (501 Main St., Bethlehem, Pa.); the Kemerer Museum of Decorative Arts (427 North New St., Bethlehem, Pa.); the Moravian Museum of Bethlehem (66 West Church St., Bethlehem, Pa.); and the Single Sisters' House (50 W. Church St., Bethlehem, Pa.). Open through Jan. 13. Closed New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Hours vary. $9-$12 for a one-site pass. $12-$20 for a multi-site pass. historicbethlehem.org.

And if you’re looking for an out-of-the-box New Year’s celebration and are a fan of marshmallow, attend the annual Peepsfest, which includes two-days’ worth of family-fun, fireworks and a Peeps Chick Drop, a 4-foot, 9-inch Peep, which is lit and dropped at 5:15 p.m. to commemorate a new year. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Dec. 30-31. ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks, 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, Pa. steelstacks.org. For more information about Bethlehem, visit christmascity.org.

Koziar’s Christmas Village

What started as Bernville, Pa. resident William M. Koziar’s desire to decorate his home and barn for his family in 1948 has become a must-see attraction with more than one million lights, drawing in tourists from far and wide to this small Pennsylvania town.

Koziar’s tradition, passed down for three generations, has now evolved to include dozens of indoor and outdoor displays, including a reflective lake, a brilliant “Kissing Bridge,” an indoor train display, as well as an illuminated village, with a schoolhouse and Santa’s toy shop. Stop by the gift shops and take a picture with Santa for proof of visit to this magical place.

Open through Jan. 1. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. weekdays. 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 5 p.m.-9 p.m. 782 Christmas Village Rd., Bernville, Pa. $10-$12. koziarschristmasvillage.com.

‘Christmas Candylane’ and ‘Sweet Lights’ in Hersheypark

See Hersheypark in a new light, literally, as the amusement park transforms itself into a winter wonderland with more than 4 million lights. The best views are likely from the top of one of more than 45 of the park’s most popular rides and roller coasters, along with a choreographed light show, live entertainment, and a visit from Santa and his nine reindeer. If heights and daring thrills are not your thing, opt to see nearly Hershey Sweet Lights’ assortment of nearly 600 illuminated art and animated displays from the comforts of your vehicle while driving through 2 miles of trails.

Christmas Candylane is open Dec. 30. Noon-5 p.m. Dec. 31, Jan. 1. Sweet Lights is open 5 p.m.-10 p.m. through Jan. 1. 100 Hersheypark Dr, Hershey, Pa. $26.95 for park admission includes access to Christmas Candylane. Sweet Lights admission is $19.15-$34.15. hersheypark.com.

A Longwood Christmas

Longwood Gardens transforms its already alluring garden grounds into a magical trove of Christmas trees reimagined for the holiday season. The traditionally decorated tannenbaums aim to please, while the trees crafted from books, birdhouses, stained glass, and those suspended in the air will expand your idea of what the holidays can look like. Other attraction include a main fountain garden, fire pits for the warmth and congregation, and lively carolers.

9 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. Open through Jan. 6. Timed tickets required with admission $12-$30. Children 4 and under are free. 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa. longwoodgardens.org.

Karlo Gesner / HANDOUT Maryland’s only ski slope WISP, located in McHenry in Garrett County, features a Mountain Coaster, a combination of a rollercoaster and a snowy slide; snow tubing; snowshoeing; as well as snowboarding and skiing for all levels. Maryland’s only ski slope WISP, located in McHenry in Garrett County, features a Mountain Coaster, a combination of a rollercoaster and a snowy slide; snow tubing; snowshoeing; as well as snowboarding and skiing for all levels. (Karlo Gesner / HANDOUT)

Wisp Resort

Winter adventure abounds at Maryland’s only ski slope, WISP, located in McHenry in Garrett County. The resort, which opened for the winter season this month, features a Mountain Coaster, a combination of a roller coaster and a snowy slide; snow tubing; snowshoeing; as well as snowboarding and skiing for all levels (Lessons are available for those who would like to brush up on their skills). And if driving back after the fun is over doesn’t seem appealing, stay the night at The Lodge at Wisp, rejuvenate at the resort’s many eateries, and hit repeat the next morning. Regular season hours vary and will be posted on the WISP resort website. 296 Marsh Hill Rd., McHenry. $24-$79 for lift tickets. $24-$34 for 2-hour sessions of Snow Tubing in Mountain Park, $19-$49 for snowshoeing, and $14-$19 for rides on the Mountain Coaster. wispresort.com.

Joshua McKerrow, staff / Capital Gazette Fireworks burst over spectators at Weems Whalen Field at the 2018 Annapolis New Years Celebration on December 31st, 2017. Fireworks burst over spectators at Weems Whalen Field at the 2018 Annapolis New Years Celebration on December 31st, 2017. (Joshua McKerrow, staff / Capital Gazette)

Annapolis