New Baltimore sports trivia game tests local sports fans' knowledge

Looking for the perfect Christmas gift for the Baltimore sports fan in your life? Here’s a present that will serve as the ultimate stocking stuffer.
The new “You Gotta Know Baltimore” sports trivia game tests avid lovers of Charm City sports with 500 questions on the players, coaches, games and lore of local home teams, including the Baltimore Orioles; the Colts, which originated in Baltimore but then transferred to Indianapolis; the Baltimore Ravens; the Baltimore Bullets; and trivia related to the Pimlico Race Course.
Available on Amazon and You Gotta Know Game’s official website for $19.95, the game is a part of a collection of 22 games for sports towns, including Washington, D.C., Boston, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Dallas and New York.