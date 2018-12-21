VividSeats names Baltimore 2019 'Comedy City of the Year'

No matter how hectic 2018 was, Baltimore residents have proven that they know how to laugh through it.

VividSeats, an online ticket reseller company, has named Baltimore the 2019 “Comedy City of the Year,” after evaluating ticket sales throughout the year.

According to a recent release, Baltimore residents purchased more tickets to comedy shows per capita than those of other cities across the country.

And it makes sense — the city has seen headlining acts throughout past several years, and will continue to bring in comedians throughout the beginning of 2019.

Martin Lawrence will perform at Royal Farms Arena later this month. TV show “Impractical Jokers” will perform at Royal Farms Arena in January, Jim Gaffigan at The Modell Lyric in February, George Lopez at the Lyric in March, and Trevor Noah, host of “The Daily Show” to Royal Farms Arena in April.

