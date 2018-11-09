Trump calls Baltimore native April Ryan a 'loser,' threatens to revoke press credentials

President Donald J. Trump on Friday called White House correspondent and CNN political analyst April Ryan a “loser” and “nasty,” and hinted that he is considering revoking press credentials of journalists.

The comments came after Trump had heated exchanges with both Ryan and CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta on Wednesday.

Ryan, a Baltimore native, attempted to ask Trump a question about voter suppression at a news conference. Trump repeatedly told Ryan to sit down, adding that the media was hostile. He refused to respond to her question.

“I mean, you talk about somebody that’s a loser. She doesn’t know what the hell she’s doing,” Trump said of Ryan on Friday. “She gets publicity, and then she gets a pay raise. ... She’s very nasty, and she shouldn’t be. You’ve gotta treat the White House and the office of the presidency with respect.”

Ryan, who has worked as the White House bureau chief for American Urban Reporters Network for more than 20 years, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Baltimore Sun.

“I love this country and have the most respect for the Office of the President,” Ryan tweeted Friday morning. “I will continue to ask the questions that affect America, all of America.”

Acosta, who also had a testy exchange with Trump during the same news conference, came to Ryan’s defense on Twitter.

“My friend @AprilDRyan is an incredible journalist and a wonderful person,” Acosta stated. “If you got to know April as I know her, you would love her too. #1A”

Trump also complained about Acosta, whose press credentials were revoked after the journalist challenged him on his past comments about immigrants and attempted to ask him a question about the Russian investigation Wednesday. After calling the Russian investigation a “hoax,” a White House aide attempted to wrestle the microphone out of Acosta’s hand

“CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them,” Trump said. “You are a rude, terrible person.”

Acosta later tweeted that his press credentials to the White House had been revoked. Trump followed up Friday, calling Acosta unprofessional and stated that he hadn’t decided whether Acosta’s suspension would be permanent, but forewarned that “it could be others” who get suspended.

“When you’re in the White House — this is a very sacred place to me. This is a very special place,” Trump said. “You have to treat the White House with respect. You have to treat the presidency with respect.”

