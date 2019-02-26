Maryland's greatest escapes, from bulls to blimps

Laura Cooper

Maryland State Police were called to the 4300 block of Federal Hill Road in Harford County on Feb. 25, 2019, for a report of a “donkey in the roadway in the roadway and refusing to move (yes, you read that correctly),” according to Harford Fire Blog. The burro, or miniature donkey, had escaped when the fence at his home was knocked over by the wind, said Chris Sluss, whose mother owns the almost 2-year-old miniature donkey named Pedro.