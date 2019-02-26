Lifestyle Baltimore Insider

Maryland's greatest escapes, from bulls to blimps

What’s as impressive as a football field-size blimp fleeing hundreds of miles from its moorings? Or as bizarre as not one, but two instances of slaughterhouse bulls/steer getting loose in the streets of Baltimore in the past two years? Here’s our list of Maryland’s greatest escapes.

Rachel Cieri
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
30°