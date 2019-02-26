Maryland's greatest escapes, from bulls to blimps

Laura Cooper
Maryland State Police were called to the 4300 block of Federal Hill Road in Harford County on Feb. 25, 2019, for
a report of a “donkey in the roadway in the roadway and refusing to move (yes, you read that correctly),” according to Harford Fire Blog. The burro, or miniature donkey, had escaped when the fence at his home was knocked over by the wind, said Chris Sluss, whose mother owns the almost 2-year-old miniature donkey named Pedro.
Despite manufacturers’ assurances in the
Despite manufacturers' assurances in the strength of the cables and an emergency deflation feature, this airborne missile-detecting device escaped its moorings at Aberdeen Proving Ground in October, getting halfway through Pennsylvania before its final descent. The blimp didn't waste a moment of its short-lived freedom — its 6,700-foot tether snapped power lines along the way, ensuring 20,000 people without power won't soon forget it.
What’s as impressive as a football field-size blimp fleeing hundreds of miles from its moorings? Or as bizarre as not one, but two instances of slaughterhouse bulls/steer getting loose in the streets of Baltimore in the past two years? Here’s our list of Maryland’s greatest escapes.
