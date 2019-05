Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun

Henna artist Chelsea Stevenson, creator of Cardamom & Clove Henna, demonstrates her designs on the hand of client Sherry Knox of Camp Springs. "I love to watch my hands when I have henna on them and see how pretty it looks when I'm working. Since I never was a girl who got tattoos as a young person, this is my way of having some fun,” Knox says.