Must-see Baltimore murals, street art created in 2018

Walk around Baltimore and you will see an array of murals, wheat-pastings and street art — forms of art and expression sprawled on city walls and buildings, spreading messages of hope, inspiration —and sometimes grief — to its residents.

The broad history is that murals as a form of public art have been an important part of Baltimore’s landscape since at least the 1970s, according to Ryan Patterson, the public art administrator for arts nonprofit Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts.

“Murals have become such an embraced and accepted piece of the landscape that it became a vehicle or message that a lot of artists gravitated to,” said Patterson. With that, comes collaboration.

Programs like Jubilee Arts’ Art@Work, a mural artist apprenticeship program for Baltimore City youth produced by BOPA, have employed artists and city youth to create street art together. In addition, local artists, like Justin “Nether” Nethercut, the co-founder of mural and landscaping organization Art + Parks, have made it their duty to beautify communities, especially the underserved, with uplifting, neighborhood-specific street art.

The murals and street art, Nether said, are meant to speak for themselves. Whereas street art in other cities can be composed of empty “eye candy,” Baltimore has a beautiful, developing, sensitive and fragile art scene, he said.

Here are must-see murals that were created in 2018.

*This gallery was curated with the help of Maria Wolfe, creator of the @baltimurals Instagram account, and the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts.