Top wedding venues in the Baltimore area

Marlayna Photography, LLC

Address: 333 W. Ostend St.

Wow factor: The South Baltimore space features a dance floor, table seating, a second-story mezzanine, a kitchen for catering, and a cocktail area with a reclaimed marble bar. The industrial decor includes exposed brick, polished concrete floors, steel beams and staircases, and rolling doors.

Cost: The venue, which opened in 2018, declined to share pricing. Call to inquire: 410-779-1216.