Top Bridal Fashion Week trends

Bridal Fashion Week just wrapped up in New York City.

When bridal dresses and gowns arrive in stores this spring, brides will stand out with 3D floral appliques, color and larger-than-life ballgown skirts. Brides will have daring choices — with plunging necklines and off-the-shoulder looks — and convenient options for separates and conversion dresses.

Here are the top bridal dress trends for 2017.