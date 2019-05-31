The 25 most expensive places to get married in the U.S. -- where does Baltimore rank?
If you're planning a Charm City wedding, you just might have to break the piggy bank. Baltimore is No. 21 among the most expensive places to get married in the U.S, according to The Knot's annual wedding survey. The average cost of a wedding here will run you $36,305. But it could be worse. Manhattan in New York City took the top spot with an average cost of $76,944.
Meghan Pryce
