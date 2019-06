Baltimore Sun Media Group photo

The Baltimore-Washington area has no shortage of trails for biking and jogging. But we love the shade offered along the Torrey C. Brown Trail (pictured), formerly the Northern Central Railroad Trail, which stretches 20 miles from Hunt Valley to the Pennsylvania state line (dnr.state.md.us/greenways/ncrt_trail.html). Along the way, visit the Sparks Bank Nature Center and the Monkton Cafe, which carries Prigel ice cream, at the Monkton Bike Shop (bikestuff.net).