Sheryl Crow performs at LifeBridge Health's 2016 Magic of Life Gala

It was impossible not to feel a hit of energy as soon as one walked into the large tented space outside the Meyerhoff Symphony Hall for LifeBridge Health’s biennial fundraising bash. Glammed-up guests were everywhere, greeting one another and browsing an array of food stations and bars. The scene perfectly fit the name of the event, the 2016 Magic of Life Gala. The event not only featured the massive meet, greet and eat, but was topped off with a performance by Sheryl Crow.

“It’s overwhelming to see everybody come out here to support LifeBridge,” said Daniel Klein, who co-chaired the shindig with Howard Perlow.

“Overwhelming” was the word for Neil Meltzer, LifeBridge Health president and CEO, and his wife, Ellen Meltzer, an academic coach.

“Oh my god,” they said in tandem, immediately bursting into laughter.

“We have 2,000 of our closest friends here,” Neil Meltzer added.

In addition to the Crow concert, the party’s organizers were over the moon about an announcement they’d be making about the party’s other "big draw" — the event raised more than $3.5 million, Meltzer announced.