Scene and Heard: Party style

Kallie Wasserman, 34, was the picture of classic elegance at the BSO Gala. Who knew the gown was a $50 find the inveterate bargain hunter uncovered at the Lord & Taylor store closing sale in Annapolis?
“It just felt incredible when I first tried it on. I couldn’t wait to wear it to an event,” said the Lutherville resident.
When it comes to fashion, Wasserman said she sees it as a way to project confidence, particularly in her work as executive assistant of investments at The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation.
“I don’t feel like I have to be current and on top of trends. I think sometimes people try to be too out there with their fashion. As long as I feel like I look good and I’m comfortable in it, it’s fashionable for me,” she said.
Wasserman pointed to another member of her family who does have fun “going out there” with her fashion — her 7-year-old daughter, Hadley Ryba.
“I think sometimes I live fashionably through her. Dressing her is so fun. My personality tends to lend itself to simple lines and neutral colors. But with [Hadley], I can do things that are really patterned and bright; lots of colors and florals. She mixes them together and she just always looks great,” Wasserman said.
“She has a strong opinion about what she likes to wear, which sometimes is lots of sparkle and sequins. She’s the glamour girl,” her proud mom announced.
Her Ensemble: Nicole Bakti navy one-shoulder gown with side slit from Lord & Taylor. Red, navy, light blue and rhinestone earrings from Francesca’s. “Nudist” antiqued gold strappy stilettos from stuartweitzman.com. Kate Spade rose gold clutch that was a gift. Multicolor gemstone bracelet that was her bat mitzvah gift.