20 great places to get engaged in Baltimore

Baltimore Sun
AVAM
offers all sorts of great secret spots for canoodling with your free spirit. Celebrate your love in the sculpture garden, several of the galleries or (and this is our personal favorite) in the bird's nest that hangs above the museum's courtyard. From the security of your nest, you'll have a bird's eye view of the mosaic egg while you whisper sweet nothings (and everythings) in your lover's ear. You can also contemplate which came first: The egg or your relationship.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Dan Meyers/AVAM
The entire American Visionary Art Museum has an intimate, playful feel, but the spiral staircase at its center is a breathtaking. Mounted high in the center of spiraling slate is artist Andrew Logan's naked, winged-statue "Black Icarus," an interpretation of the mythic Greek demigod. The statue moves in slow rotation from ceiling to floor, falling into a mirrored sea installed on the main floor. This one practically screams marriage proposal.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Love is in the air, which means it's a good time to start thinking of ways to ask your romantic partner to marry you. Whether you're edgy or old-fashioned, here are some suggestions for the best places to propose in Baltimore. Good luck and be sure to use the comments field below to share your own Baltimore engagement stories.