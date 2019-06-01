Recommended audiobooks for kids
The audiobooks you'll find at your library add dimension to the reading experience — and have unexpected benefits for young readers. Research shows that kids who regularly listen to audiobooks have improved comprehension, greater reading speed and accuracy, better vocabulary and pronunciation, and increased motivation. And audiobooks are dynamite for silencing backseat bickering. Who can fuss when they need to hear what's going to happen next?
Paula Willey, for The Baltimore Sun
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad