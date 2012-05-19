Advertisement Advertisement Features Pictures: Celebrities at Preakness 2011 May 19, 2012 | 9:12 AM Browse photos of national and Maryland celebrities spotted at Pimlico Race Course. Next Gallery PHOTOS Glimpsed: Fashion-forward locals PHOTOS Scene and Heard: What they're wearing Advertisement Features Features Scene and Heard: Parties and galas around Maryland Aug 21, 2019 Baltimore native, and Tony winner, Andre De Shields gets Key to City at City Hal Connecting African-American community to land at BLISS Meadows PICTURES: Baltimore Trainees Build Tiny Homes Heading to Woodstock for 50th anniversary in replica bus Apple picking in Harford County Julie Ellyn designs Young birders in Harford County