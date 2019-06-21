Use Code BALT69 for a $69 Ticket to One Day University on July 9
Lifestyle

Baltimore area's best fall Instagram spots

Autumn is upon us, and now is the time when Instagram feeds become filled with changing leaves, pumpkin spice lattes, sunflowers and pumpkin patches — but that doesn’t mean your feed has to be a carbon copy of your friends’.

Here are some places to inspire creative shots for your Instagram feed.

Brittany Britto
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
73°