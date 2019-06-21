Baltimore area's best fall Instagram spots

Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun
The annually anticipated and show-stopping crop of sunflowers in Jarrettsville did not sprout during its expected time this summer. But more flowers are expected within the first few weeks of October, making way for the perfect photo. For hours, visit the
Sunflowers in Jarrettsville Facebook page. Located on Norrisville Road, across from Jarrettsville Pharmacy (3714 Norrisville Road, Jarrettsville). $5 per car fee on designated viewing times. $1 per flower, $5 for six flowers. clearmeadowfarm.com.
Tyler Clayton / Western Maryland Scenic Railroad
If you’re looking for the best views of fall foliage but don’t know where to start, the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad will help you cover your bases in just a few hours. The restored diesel locomotive will choo-choo through the Allegheny Mountains in Western Maryland while a narrator provides facts and cultural tidbits on the way from Cumberland to Frostburg. The fall foliage tour is available Tuesday through Sunday in October. $30-$65. For more information, visit
wmsr.com.
Autumn is upon us, and now is the time when Instagram feeds become filled with changing leaves, pumpkin spice lattes, sunflowers and pumpkin patches — but that doesn’t mean your feed has to be a carbon copy of your friends’.
Here are some places to inspire creative shots for your Instagram feed.
Brittany Britto