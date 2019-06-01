From 'Will & Grace' to 'The New Normal' [Pictures]
Critics often speak of "Will & Grace" as the show that altered the formula for gay characters on TV. Prior to the show's premiere, gay characters were relegated to sitcom cameos or bit parts as criminals on cop dramas. After the show debuted, studios added gay characters into numerous TV shows. LGBT themes became prominent on network television. --Michael Gold
