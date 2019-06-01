From 'Will & Grace' to 'The New Normal' [Pictures]

When 'Queer as Folk' debuted on Showtime in 2000, it was the first show on American television to explore and depict gay sexuality. Since the show's premiere, gay sex scenes have become fairly common on cable.

Critics often speak of "Will & Grace" as the show that altered the formula for gay characters on TV. Prior to the show's premiere, gay characters were relegated to sitcom cameos or bit parts as criminals on cop dramas. After the show debuted, studios added gay characters into numerous TV shows. LGBT themes became prominent on network television. --Michael Gold