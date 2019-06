Brian Krista, Baltimore Sun Media Group photo

Griffin DeRocco examines the inside of a hut while hiking the Loggers Loop Trail at Oregon Ridge Park. Oregon Ridge: Logger's Loop, Beaver Dam Road, Cockeysville Distance: 2.3-mile loop Park at: Oregon Ridge Nature Center, 13555 Beaver Dam Road, Cockeysville, 410-887-1818 What you'll find: This hike is a bit more difficult for kids, says Heather Connellee, author of "Best Easy Day Hikes in Baltimore," but the reward of swimming in the quarry might be well worth the trek. The trail starts at a nature center, passes a pond and provides spots to overlook Hunt Valley. "This one is slightly more challenging, but there is a lot to offer," Connellee says. "There's a lot of solitude and it's so close to the Baltimore area, but you're a world away from everything." Along with the swimming lake, there are playgrounds and picnic areas, as well as the nature center.