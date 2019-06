Scott Bradley/Baltimore Sun

L-R: Vicky Vox, Willam Belli and Detox, collectively known as DWV, performed Thursday at Mosaic Nightclub in the Power Plant complex. The trio is popular for such songs as "Chow Down," a parody of the Chick-fil-A controversy, "Boy Is a Bottom" and "Silicone." Willam and Detox also appeared on "RuPaul's Drag Race."