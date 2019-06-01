Craft of the month: Pumpkin play [Pictures]
While carving jack-o-lanterns is a must each Halloween, there are also plenty of ways to decorate pumpkins that do not involve knives or parental supervision. Pumpkins of all sizes provide the perfect medium for creative craft time. Pick up a bunch of pumpkins or gourds at your local grocery or farm stand and let your kids create a unique collection over the month as Halloween approaches. --Meghan Leimenstoll
