Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun

Baltimore native Bishme Cromartie may only be 22, but since the release of his first collection in 2007, he has made quite a name for himself in the fashion community, dressing celebrities such as Keyshia Cole, and showing a collection at New York Fashion Week. "I like to make sure I am telling the story," Cromartie said of his designs. His newest story has emerged in the form of, Adderall XR, his seventh collection which will appear as part of Baltimore Black Pride fashion show on Friday at the Sheraton Center City Hotel. After putting four months of work into this collection, Cromartie is excited to have it presented as part of an event that he finds so important. "The word 'pride' is something that translates through my everyday life, as well as my garments," he said. "I encourage others no matter what it is you do in life, make sure you do it with pride." For this new line, Cromartie wanted to design for the bold woman. "I kept imagining this woman that was on a mission," Cromartie said. "Not only was she a strong woman but her clothes needed to showcase that as well." And a key part of that concept? "Showing that woman can be sexy without showing skin," he said. Cromartie shared with b some killer looks from Adderall XR. -- By Emma Schkloven