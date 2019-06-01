Back-to-school fashion
In fashion, fall represents reinvention, a new beginning. This is never more relevant than in back-to-school styles, where kids love the opportunity to begin the year with a fresh sartorial start. And with Maryland's tax-free week beginning Sunday, this is a great time to get started on a fresh wardrobe. -Jake Nevins, The Baltimore Sun Model: Angela Johnson Stores: Liza Byrd, The Shops at Stevenson Village, lizabyrd.com, 410-215-2525 Pied Piper, Village of Cross Keys, Baltimore, piedpiperchildrenswear.com, 410-435-2676 Wee Chic, Green Spring Station, Lutherville, weechic.com, 410.878.7400
