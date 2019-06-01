Back-to-school fashion

This in-season take on athletic wear gives Angela's sporty look a trendy and vibrant boost. Marmot jacket from Wee Chic ($58), Tractr black pant from Pied Piper ($52), Pink LaxSoHard t-shirt from Wee Chic ($25), Nikes are her own.

A great leather jacket is a welcome addition to any fall outfit. Paired with this edgy fringe skirt and a classic plaid blouse, Angela's inner rock star is on full display.Curio + Kind feather skirt from Wee Chic ($110), Mayoral Jeans plaid blouse from Wee Chic ($36), Tractr leather jacket from Pied Piper ($58), L. Erickson headband from Wee Chic ($28), boots are her own.

In fashion, fall represents reinvention, a new beginning. This is never more relevant than in back-to-school styles, where kids love the opportunity to begin the year with a fresh sartorial start. And with Maryland's tax-free week beginning Sunday, this is a great time to get started on a fresh wardrobe. -Jake Nevins, The Baltimore Sun Model: Angela Johnson Stores: Liza Byrd, The Shops at Stevenson Village, lizabyrd.com, 410-215-2525 Pied Piper, Village of Cross Keys, Baltimore, piedpiperchildrenswear.com, 410-435-2676 Wee Chic, Green Spring Station, Lutherville, weechic.com, 410.878.7400