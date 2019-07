Baltimoreans clearly know their bling. We spend an average of $7,139 on engagement rings, while the national average is $5,855.

Baltimore couples spend an average of $17,152 on the reception venue, some $3,000 more than the national average.

Wedding website The Knot found in its annual Real Weddings Study that the average Baltimore wedding in 2014 cost $34,409, the 19th most expensive in the country. Here's how Charm City stacks up in other categories.

By Ellen Fishel, The Baltimore Sun