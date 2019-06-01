50th anniversary of LGBT Civil Rights movement
The 50th anniversary of the LGBT Civil Rights Movement will be celebrated in Philadelphia July 2-5. Such gay rights advocates as James Obergefell, Edie Windsor, Judy Shepard and Wanda Sykes will be part of the festivities. The celebration also includes a wreath-laying at the Gay Pioneers historical marker, LGBT history exhibits, panel discussions, a concert, fireworks and more.
