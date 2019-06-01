Craft of the month | Easter egg wreath [Pictures]

Pin the end of your ribbon into the back of the foam wreath. Wrap ribbon around the wreath, overlapping slightly as you continue around. When you get to the end, secure the ribbon into the back of the wreath with a pin.

As soon as we see plastic multi-colored eggs in the stores, we know Easter - and egg hunts - must be right around the corner. Here's a way to repurpose the eggs for a fun craft project to do with your child. Determine how to split the tasks between adult and child based on his or her age. Your cheerful front door will be the talk of the neighborhood! -Text and photos by Meghan Leimenstoll