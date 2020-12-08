Ask Amy: Mentally ill family member struggles in silence

If you are able, reach out and tell them something along these lines: “I had never heard those stories from Grandpa’s service in WWII before. Honestly, though, calling a hospital a ‘loony bin’ is a terrible thing to say. I was shocked when I heard people using that term. People who have mental illness are not ‘loony’, and they don’t spend time in a ‘bin,’ any more than people who have cancer do. I feel it is important to let you know that.”