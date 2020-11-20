Ask Amy: Chance discovery changes everything at home

Dear Sister: Your father impregnated two women at around the same time. He married one of them. You may not know the particulars of your parents’ decision to get married that long time ago; their relationship might not have been longstanding, stable, and exclusive when your mother got pregnant with you. Regardless of your folks’ relationship status at the time, this is further proof that people are complicated. DNA findings are challenging many families to come to grips with this fact.