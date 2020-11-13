Ask Amy: Depressed friend can’t be happy for others

I agree with you that Stella is being self-focused and somewhat rude to declare that she can’t be happy for people who are doing well. But she is doing what we actually want people to do: she is stating how she feels. You should not hide your own good fortune under a bushel, but you should also modulate how you report on your awesome life. When she bluntly states that she can’t be happy for people, her friends could honestly respond that they want to be as supportive as possible while she goes through this rough patch.