Ask Amy: The office seems more toxic than ever

I’ve never shown these photos to anyone aside from the photographer. I ran across the flash drive with them recently while cleaning out a desk. I had the idea that maybe a couple of intimate pictures might be a fun and surprising gift for “Pete,” but I honestly don’t know if that would be in incredibly poor taste. Our bedroom life is, let’s say, much milder than I experienced as a single woman. Should I go for it or cover up and buy him a shirt for his birthday instead?